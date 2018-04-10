Mizzou's comeback falls short against Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 24 Mizzou women's basketball team was able to overcome a 13-point deficit to take an advantage over Kentucky in the third quarter, but was unable to keep up its momentum, falling to No. 14 Kentucky 69-59 Thursday evening at Memorial Coliseum. The Mizzou women fell to 21-7 on the season, and 8-7 in SEC play. Thursday's loss means the Tigers will not get a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

Sophie Cunningham was the points leader for the Tigers, scoring 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for another doble-double (18) for the freshman. She was 8-for-13 from the field, 2-for-3 from three-point range and notched a career-high 11 free throws.

Jordan Frericks, who would foul out in the fourth, had a double-double as well, with 12 points and 11 boards. This was her 24th career double-double, good enough for second in program history.

Kentucky took an early lead, shooting 42 percent during the first quarter and as it took a 22-14 lead. Cunningham had 10 of those points for the Tigers.

UK pushed its lead to 39-26 at the half. Evelyn Akhator and Janee Thompson each had 10 in that half for the Wildcats.

Mizzou was able to outscore Kentucky during the third quarter, 25-11, to take a 51-50 lead going into the last ten. Morgan Stock's three-pointer capped the Tigers' 11-0 run which gave them the lead.

However, the Wildcats were able to come back in the fourth, outscoring Mizzou 19-8 to close the game. Akhator had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Thompson had 24 points in the win for the Wildcats.

For the game, Mizzou shot 38 percent (19-for-50) from the field, 29 percent (6-for-21) from beyond the arc and 94 percent (15-for-16) at the foul line. Kentucky shot 40 percent (26-for-65) from the floor, 18 percent (3-for-17) from distance and 64 percent (14-for-22) at the free throw line.

The Tigers close the regular season with a 1 p.m. tipoff vs. Vanderbilt at Mizzou Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network. Seniors Michelle Hudyn, Juanita Robinson, Maddie Stock and Morgan Stock will be honored during pregame Senior Day activities beginning at 12:30 p.m.