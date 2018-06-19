Mizzou's DGB Shows Similarities with Jeremy Maclin

COLUMBIA -- Missouri freshman wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham missed Saturday's game with Vanderbilt. Green-Beckham was suspended one game following his arrest for possession of marijuana Wednesday night.

On the field, Missouri coaches have compared Green-Beckham to former Mizzou receivers like Danario Alexander, Jeremy Maclin and Martin Rucker.



The first time Jeremy Maclin heard about Dorial Green-Beckham he was surprised to learn the number one high school recruit in the country at the time was from Missouri.



"I'm thinking he's from somewhere in Texas or something like that, and then he said he's from Springfield, Missouri. I went and I watched some film on him on Rivals and stuff like that. The kid is a flat out baller," Maclin said.

Now as a freshman at Mizzou, coaches compare Dorial to the elite receivers who have gone through the program including Maclin, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Yeah, he's the one that I heard about growing up back in middle school and high school," Green-Beckham said. "I heard a lot about him and I got to come up here and to meet the coaches and see what it was like up here."

"Dorial is more like Danario size-wise, height wise. But he's very quick and top in speed like Jeremy. He's going to be a tough matchup as he keeps progressing throughout the years in his career," receivers coach Andy Hill said.



But Maclin and Dorial have similarities much deeper than the state where they grew up and how they perform on the football field. As children, both experienced difficult living situations with their biological parents, and as a result both were adopted by football coaches.

Jeff Parres was Maclin's pee-wee football coach in St. Louis.

By the time Maclin was in high school, he was living with the Parres' family full time.

Hillcrest High School football coach John Beckham brought Dorial Green into his foster home in Springfield when Dorial was in 7th grade.



From then on, Dorial attached Beckham to his last name.



"I can understand what a guy like that goes through. Obviously everyone has their own story but I can appreciate the type of hard work it takes to get to this point knowing his circumstances from growing up and not having the ideal childhood," Maclin said.



"Being adopted, having those people in my life is really what changed my whole life and have the mindset to be humble," Green-Beckham said.



"He's a humble young man for all the great things he's done his high school career. He's a very very great person," Hill added.



Despite how much the two have in common, Dorial says he wants to pave his own path. Maclin says he's got a feeling that Columbia, the state of Missouri and the nation will get to see a lot of great things from Dorial.

Maclin and the Parres family say they now have a great relationship with Maclin's biological mom, Patti. Maclin's biological brothers Rashon and Andre have always been a big part of Maclin's life. Maclin also said that he wants to be Dorial's mentor since the recent events.