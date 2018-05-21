Mizzou's Dorial Green-Beckham Suspended Indefinitely

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Football wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been suspended from the team indefinitely, head coach Gary Pinkel announced Monday.

Pinkel cited violation of team policy as the reason for Green-Beckham's suspension. The decision was made along with athletic director Mike Alden, and the suspension includes all practices and team activities.

Coach Pinkel released a statement Monday saying, "It's unfortunate, but it's the right thing to do for our football program, for the athletic department, and also for Dorial."

Pinkel also said there are high standards related to the expectations that come along with being a Missouri Tiger, and that Dorial had not met those recently.

No details were immediately available regarding the violations in question.

Green-Beckham was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession in January, but court documents later revealed Green-Beckham did not have any pot on him.