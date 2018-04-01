Mizzou's Emily Crane Named to USA Softball Junior National Team

OKLAHOMA CITY - Mizzou softball's Emily Crane has been named to the 2013 USA Softball Junior Women's National Team (JWNT), the Amateur Softball Association of America (ASA) and USA Softball announced Friday. The freshman second baseman was one of 17 athletes from around the country named to the prestigious squad, drawn from a national pool of 40 prospects.



"I'm really happy for Emily, as I know this means a lot to her and her family," said head coach Ehren Earleywine. "It's also a great compliment to our program, and we are certainly honored by it."



The selection of Crane marks the first Tiger in Earleywine's tenure at Mizzou to make a JWNT roster.



Crane has been a spark for the Mizzou offense in her first collegiate season, batting .357 through 19 games with a team-leading nine doubles. She has been perfect on the base paths, going 7-for-7 on steal attempts.



A former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, Crane was a three-time first team all-state honoree for Troy Buchanan High School and head coach Lance Richardson.



The JWNT will compete in preparation exhibition games in Glenville, W. Va., on June 24 before heading to the International Softball Federation (ISF) X Junior Women's World Championship (19-and-under), July 1-7, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.