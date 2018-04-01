Mizzou's English and Denmon Invited to NBA Combine

COLUMBIA -- On Tuesday, the NBA released their official list of 60 players who were invited to attend the 2012 NBA Draft combine on June 7-8 in Chicago. On that list were Mizzou's Kim English and Marcus Denmon.

The NBA combine will include skill drills, scrimmages, athletic and psychological testing and interviews with players.

Among other players invited to attend the combine were Baylor's Quincy Acy, Perry Jones III and Quincy Miller, Texas's J'Covan Brown, Kansas's Thomas Robinson and Tyshawn Taylor, as well as NCAA Player of the Year Kentucky's Anothy Davis.