Mizzou's Gadbois earns NFCA All-American Recognition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Fastpitch Coaches Association recognized Mizzou Softball for their 2014 season on Wednesday. The organization announced redshirt sophomore outfielder Taylor Gadbois as a Third Team All-America selection.

The honor for Gadbois comes after the Tiger bat .421 and had a record of 85 hits, 55 runs scored and 46 stolen bases this past season. All of these rank among the best single-season totals in school history. Gadbois led the Tigers in at-bats (202), batting average, hits, runs scored, on-base percentage (.466) and stolen bases to help head coach Ehren Earleywine's squad to a 43-18 overall record and the program's eighth-straight NCAA Regional appearance.

Her 85 hits tied for the second-best single-season total in school history, while her .421 mark at the plate ranked third-best. Gadbois' 46 stolen bases tied for the third-best single-season total all-time at Mizzou, and her 55 runs scored came in at fifth-best in school history.

Gadbois' campaign from the leadoff spot in Mizzou's lineup and in center field was especially significant coming after a 2013 season that saw her hit only .103 at the plate.

She also brought home the First Team All-SEC honors to Mizzou.

With Gadbois' selection as a 2014 All-American, Mizzou and Earleywine have had at least one All-American in each of the last seven seasons. Gadbois is the 11th All-America selection of Earleywine's tenure in Columbia and is the 26th All-American in program history.