Mizzou's Gallagher Named to NGCA All-American Scholar Team

CORAL SPRINGS, FL -- Tiger junior Kate Gallagher was recognized for her academic achievement Friday as announced by the National Golf Coaches Association. Gallagher was named to the 2011-2012 NGCA All-American Scholar Team, which requires student-athletes to have a cumulative grade point average above 3.50.

The NGCA All-American Scholar recognize golfers from each Division (I, II, III), and are composed of 585 women's collegiate golfers in total.

The NGCA, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing the women's collegiate golf coaches. Today, the NGCA represents nearly 500 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.