Mizzou's Gaytan-Leach Falls in USTA/ITA Semifinals

TULSA, OK -- Junior Cierra Gaytan-Leach of the Mizzou tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the USTA/ITA Central Region Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday morning before falling in the round to the tournament's No. 2 seed.

Gaytan-Leach opened the day with a dramatic win over Arkansas' Yang Pang in the quarterfinals. The Tiger dropped the first set 4-6 but won the final two sets 7-6 (5) and 6-1 to advance to the afternoon's semifinal round. She is the first Tiger to advance to the semifinals since Urska Juric in 2003.

In the semifinals, Gaytan-Leach suffered a 6-1, 7-5 loss to No. 45 Sam Vickers of Tulsa. Vickers entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed.

"I'm very proud of Cierra for her play this weekend," Head Coach Sasha Schmid said. "She had an excellent tournament."

The Tigers do not return to the court again until the spring season, when the squad competes at the Indiana Invitational on Jan. 12-14 in Bloomington, Indiana.