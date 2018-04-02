Mizzou's Golden wins SEC Defensive Player of the Week award

COLUMBIA - Another defensive player for Mizzou is receiving recognition from the SEC.

The conference named Mizzou defensive end Markus Golden as its SEC Defensive Player of the Week after recording six tackles, two sacks and recovering a fumble in a 29-21 win against Tennessee.

Golden has been battling a hamstring injury for most of the season but appears to be feeling much better as of late. In his last two games he's combined for 15 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Golden now has 8.5 sacks on the season, which is fifth in the SEC.

Fellow defensive end Shane Ray has won four conference awards this season, including the SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor after a win against UCF.

Golden and the rest of the Tigers will have a chance to clinch the SEC East this Friday vs. Arkansas.