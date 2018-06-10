Mizzou's Gooden Receiving National Preseason Attention

6 years 11 months 5 days ago Tuesday, July 05 2011 Jul 5, 2011 Tuesday, July 05, 2011 9:48:00 PM CDT July 05, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: Big 12 Sports
By: Scott Malone

COLUMBIA - The start of Missouri Tiger football practice is roughly one month away, and one Tiger linebacker will start the season on a national award watch list.

Mizzou junior Zaviar Gooden is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to college football's top defensive player.

Gooden led Mizzou in tackles last season with 85. He also had three sacks, made two interceptions, and recovered two fumbles.

Gooden is joined on the watch list by five fellow Big 12 players. Seniors Kheeston Randall and Keenan Robinson of Texas, Oklahoma's Travis Lewis, Iowa State's Jake Knott and Coryell Judie of Texas A&M.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 82°
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°