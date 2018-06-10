Mizzou's Gooden Receiving National Preseason Attention

COLUMBIA - The start of Missouri Tiger football practice is roughly one month away, and one Tiger linebacker will start the season on a national award watch list.

Mizzou junior Zaviar Gooden is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to college football's top defensive player.

Gooden led Mizzou in tackles last season with 85. He also had three sacks, made two interceptions, and recovered two fumbles.

Gooden is joined on the watch list by five fellow Big 12 players. Seniors Kheeston Randall and Keenan Robinson of Texas, Oklahoma's Travis Lewis, Iowa State's Jake Knott and Coryell Judie of Texas A&M.