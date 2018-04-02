Mizzou's History in the Big 12

COLUMBIA - The name changed over time but the University of Missouri has been in the same conference for more than 100 years, dating back to 1907 when the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association was formed. Missouri was one of the four founding members of the MVIAA along with Kansas, Nebraska and Washington University in St. Louis.

Throughout the next 21 years many schools would come and go but Missouri stayed put and saw great success. The Tigers won 19 Conference Championships including four in basketball and six in football.

In 1928 the MVIAA Conference split in half, Oklahoma A&M and the smaller schools left to form the Missouri Valley Conference while Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska and Oklahoma remained together and became unofficially known as the Big Six. The Tigers would add 17 more conference titles during the Big Six: three in basketball, four in football and six in baseball.

The unofficial conference name was bumped up to the Big Seven with the addition of Colorado in 1948. Missouri won the National Baseball Title in 1954 along with two baseball and three track conference titles.

In 1958 Oklahoma State would rejoin the league now known as the Big Eight but it wasn't until 1964 when the MVIAA Conference legally changed its name. Mizzou earned a total of 24 Conference Titles while a member of the Big Eight Conference: two in football, eight in baseball and 11 in basketball.



The next set of changes came in 1996 when the conference became the Big 12 with the additions of Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Baylor.

While a member of the Big 12, Missouri has claimed three conference championships in softball, two in soccer and one in men's basketball. The Tigers have also made 8 NCAA Baskeball Tournament and 9 bowl appearances along with three trips to the Women's College World Series.