Mizzou's Jace Long at PGA Tour Q-School

COLUMBIA -- Missouri Golfer Jace Long is following his dream of playing on the PGA Tour. Long is in "Stage 1" of qualifying for his PGA Tour Card and is playing this week in Lewisville, Texas, at the Lakes at Castle Hills golf course.

There are four parts involved when attempting to earn a PGA Tour Card and Long recently completed the event pre-qualifier. He won his event in Nebraska, making himself eligible for the first of three final stages of qualification.

Stage 1 (October 23-26): Long is playing 72 holes at the challenging Lakes at Castle Hills. This stage has 80 players and only the Top 18 finishers (plus ties) advance to Stage 2. Follow Long Here

Stage 2 (November 13-16 or November 14-17): Second Stage qualifying will be played at six courses all over the United States and approximately the Top 18 finishers (plus ties) at each event will qualify for participation in the Finals.

Finals (November 13-16 or November 14-17): The finals will feature roughly 144 of the world's top golfers. The Top 25 finishers earn their PGA Tour Cards and the next 25 earn "full exempt" status on the Web.com Tour. All players who reach the finals stages will receive some exempt opportunities with the Web.com Tour.