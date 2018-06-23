Mizzou's Keion Bell to Participate in Final Four Dunk Contest

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri guard Keion Bell will be in action Final Four weekend as he competes in the 25th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships on April 4 at McCamish Pavilion on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

The 25th annual event, which will showcase the dunking and sharp-shooting talents of 24 of the nation's top college basketball players, will be broadcast live on ESPN. The broadcast team includes Brad Nessler, Dan Dakich, Jimmy Dykes and Samantha Ponder.

Several of the country's top leapers will be in action in the Denny's Slam Dunk Championship, including Bell, who jumped over six people during the Oct. 12, 2012, Mizzou Madness tip-off event at Mizzou Arena.

Bell is the second consecutive Tiger to compete Final Four weekend and the third over the last five years. Marcus Denmon was a part of the 2012 3-Point competition and Matt Lawrence participated in the same event in 2009.

Bell finished his senior season averaging 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds for the 23-11 Tigers. He registered five 20-point games in SEC play, including 21 points vs. Ole Miss, 24 points in wins against Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina and 25 points at Arkansas.