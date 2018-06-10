Mizzou's Laurence Bowers Withdraws from NBA Draft

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri forward Laurence Bowers announced that he has withdrawn his name from the 2011 NBA Draft and will return to Mizzou for his senior season.

Bowers averaged 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Tigers last season as the team finished 23-11 and advanced to a third consecutive NCAA Tournament.

One of the league's top returning players, Bowers led the club in rebounding (6.1) and blocked shots (62) last year en route to Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors. The Memphis, Tenn., native has 123 career blocked shots, which is fourth all-time in school history. He is just 27 blocks shy of second place, behind only Arthur Johnson (2001-04) who blocked 245.

Bowers also earned honorable mention all-Big 12 accolades and finished his junior season strong. He reached double figures in scoring in nine of his final 11 games, topping 19 points three times. He scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting at Kansas, scored 20 points, grabbed nine boards and ripped six steals vs. Baylor and scored 22 points, grabbed 10 boards and had five steals in the home match-up with the Jayhawks.

Bowers is also closing in on some career milestones. He has 838 career tallies, needing just 162 more to join the MU 1,000-point club. He could also join Arthur Johnson as the only players in school history with 1,000 points, 150 blocks and 100 steals.