Mizzou's Pierce earns first SEC honors in debut

COLUMBIA - The SEC named Mizzou Softball freshman Rylee Pierce Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday. The first baseman grabbed her first career SEC honor award in the opening weekend of the season.

In her Mizzou debut at the Citrus Classic, Pierce hit a monstrous .476 with three homers and eight batted in. She also lit up the weekend stat sheet with 10 runs scored, 10 hits, a pair of doubles and a couple of stolen bases. The California native displayed her offensive versatility leading the team in runs, home runs and total bases through six games.

Manager Ehren Earleywine inserted Pierce in the heart of the order, and the freshman delivered four multi-hit games this weekend. She finished the six-game tournament contributing at least one run in every game.

The Tigers will turn their sights to the west as they will travel to California for the Mary Nutter Classic. Mizzou will play five games in three days starting Friday, Feb. 25.