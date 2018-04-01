Mizzou's Pressey Named to Cousy Award Final 12 List

Thursday, February 07 2013

COLUMBIA - Mizzou junior guard Phil Pressey was named one of 12 finalists on the watch list for the 2013 Bob Cousy National Point Guard of the Year Award Thursday afternoon.

The annual honor, named for Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic Bob Cousy, recognizes the top point guards in men's college basketball. An original list of 80 candidates was trimmed down by a nationally based committee to the below watch list of 12 student-athletes. Pressey leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks No. 7 nationally in assists this season (7.2) and is closing in on Missouri's all-time assist record, needing just seven dimes to pass former Tiger great Anthony Peeler (497). The Preseason SEC Player of the Year, Pressey has averaged 8.5 assists over his last 11 games, highlighted by his 19-point, 19-assist game at UCLA on Dec. 28, the top assist effort by a high major conference college basketball player since 2000.

Pressey is currently third on the Mizzou roster in scoring at 12.1 points per game and owns a school record five point-assist double-doubles in his career. He also owns a school-best 12 double-figure assist nights in his tenure.

Beginning Thursday, February 7th at 1pm EST via the Bob Cousy Award's website - www.cousyaward.com -- fans will be able to vote for the top point guard. The player that receives the most fan votes will receive one vote toward the final committee vote. Fan voting will run one month - beginning February 7th and will conclude March 7th.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award have included Jameer Nelson (St. Joseph's), Raymond Felton (North Carolina), Dee Brown (Illinois), Acie Law (Texas A & M), DJ Augustin (Texas), Ty Lawson (North Carolina), Greivis Vasquez (Maryland), Kemba Walker (Connecticut) and last year's recipient Kendall Marshall (North Carolina). For more information on the 2013 Bob Cousy, log onto www.CousyAward.com.

The current listing of 12 finalists for the 2013 Bob Cousy Award will be narrowed down to 5 players on March 11th. The final five players in contention for the award will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The Hall of Fame committee is made up of top college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, Sports Information Directors and Hall of Famers. The winner of the 2013 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at the Hall of Fame's Class Announcement on Championship Monday in Atlanta as part of NCAA Final Four weekend.

