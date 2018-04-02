Mizzou's Ray receives SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors

COLUMBIA - Mizzou defensive end Shane Ray has earned the SEC Defensive Player of the Week award one week after Maty Mauk received SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Ray was a disruptive force in Central Florida's offensive backfield, recording seven tackles, including four tackles for loss with two sacks and a forced fumble in a 38-10 win over the Knights.

The redshirt junior currently leads the nation with seven and a half tackles for loss and is third in the NCAA with five sacks through three games.

Both Ray and Mauk will face off against Indiana this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT at Faurot Field.