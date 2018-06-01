Mizzou's Sam Tierney Named SEC Male Swimmer of the Week

COLUMBIA -- University of Missouri sophomore swimmer Sam Tierney was named the Southeastern Conference Male Swimmer of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. The honor marks the first weekly award of Tierney's career.

A native of Plano, Texas, Tierney claimed two individual wins and was a part of a relay victory in Mizzou's meet vs. Georgia on Nov. 9. He won the 200 breaststroke in an NCAA `B' time of 1:59.46, which stands just 0.02 seconds off the fastest time in the SEC this season. Tierney also clocked a 48.59 in the 100 backstroke to win the event, a time that is also the second-fastest in the SEC in 2012. He was also a member of Mizzou's winning 200 medley relay team that claimed the event with a swim of 1:29.74.

Tierney is the third Tiger to earn SEC weekly honors so far this season, joining juniors Loren Figueroa and David Bonuchi, who both earned SEC Diver of the Week accolades in October.

Mizzou next competes in the Mizzou Invite November 29-December 1 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.