Mizzou's Schweizer places in 10K at nationals

COLUMBIA - Missouri track star Karissa Schweizer ran her first distance race at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday, placing third.

Schweizer clocked in at 32:14.94. She trailed second place finisher Dorcas Wasike (32:11.81), from Louisville and race winner Sharon Lokedi (32:09.20) of Kansas. By placing third, Schweizer will receive her ninth All-American honor.

Schweizer had previously set the Mizzou school record in the 10,000 meter at the Stanford Invitational in March, crossing the finish line 32:00.55.

She runs next in the 5,000 meter on Saturday at 7:25 p.m. on ESPN2.