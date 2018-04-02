Mizzou's Shane Ray named SEC Defensive Line Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Standout Missouri defensive lineman Shane Ray was named SEC Defensive Line Player of the Week for his big game this past Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ray had a career-high eight tackles, including two sacks, which ties his personal best.

This marks the second time that Ray has been recognized for his efforts by a weekly award. He received SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against UCF on Sept. 13.

Ray, a junior, is having by far the best year of his college career. He leads the entire nation in sacks (8.0) and tackles for loss (11.5).

Ray and the Tigers are off this weekend, but have a looming showdown at home against the 13th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 11.