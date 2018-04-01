Mizzou's Softball Doubleheader vs. Illinois Cancelled

COLUMBIA - No. 8 Mizzou softball's doubleheader against Illinois, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., has been cancelled due to anticipated inclement weather conditions. The games will not be rescheduled.

Mizzou fans seeking a refund for already claimed tickets to the doubleheader can do so beginning Tuesday, March 19. Contact Lindenwood's ticket office at 636-949-4953 for more information. Lindenwood's ticket office additionally plans to reach out to those who purchased tickets.

The Tigers next return to action by hosting Georgia Tech for a three-game series beginning Saturday, March 23 with a doubleheader (2 p.m. & 4 p.m.) and concluding Sunday with a noon start.