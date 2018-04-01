Mizzou's Trey Hobson Has Found Forgiveness

COLUMBIA - Last season while Missouri fans and players celebrated a monumental win against Oklahoma, the number one team in the BCS, Trey Hobson was having the worst days of his life. He was mourning the death of his cousin, Aaron, who was murdered during a robbery at a gas station in Columbia.

Hobson still played, despite finding out about Aaron's death, the night before the game. Hobson's fellow defensive starter, Kip Edwards, remembers the game, "I saw a boy grow into a man because he played for us against Oklahoma."

Hobson has some inspiration behind his performance this season, "He wanted me to be great. I talked to him a lot when things weren't going well here and he was the one that told me to stick in there."

Hobson's emerged this year, rising to starter at defensive back in Mizzou's season opener. Hobson is also a leader on the defense. Edwards' notices the change, "He's worked hard. His mindset's changed. He's vocal. He's a leader and he's another guy that I know I can depend on."

Hobson said, "I just wanted to prove that I could be a responsible, disciplined player and still be the play maker that I always thought I could be."

Hobson has inked a tribute to Aaron on his left arm. It's a portrait of his cousin and his nickname: A-Hob.

Hobson lost his cousin, who he says was as a close as a brother, but he found forgivness, "You can't carry that because if you do you let them have a burden on you for the rest of your life. The easiest way to live life and get the most out of it is to forgive."

Hobson also refuses to watch the surveillance footage from the night Aaron was murdered, "My families seen surveillance of what happened, but i've always refused to watch it.I don't really want to see it. I don't want to know too many details."



Hobson feels Aaron is still with him even though he's not there in person, "He's what fuels me. He's what drives me in my life. Anytime I think of that day or hear his name I get a fire inside of me that wants to do great things. He wanted me to be the type of player that I knew I could always be. He just wanted me to prove it to everyone else. It hurts that he's not here to see it happen, but I know he's looking down over me."

Hobson's says he's dedicating the season to Aaron.