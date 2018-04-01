Mizzou's Walker Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou safety Kenronte Walker has been recognized by the Southeastern Conference for his two game saving performances from Saturday's 24-20 victory against Arizona State. On Monday, Walker was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week. This is the second time a Tiger has won an award this season. Marcus Murphy was selected as SEC Special Teams Player of the Week in week one.

With 3:36 left in the 4th quarter, Arizona State had a 4th-and-goal at the MU 3-yardline when Walker deflected a Sun Devil pass to stop a potential ASU scoring drive. On its next defensive stand, with 1:58 left in the game, Walker intercepted a Sun Devil pass on a 3rd-and-9 play at the MU 20-yardline, and returned it 49 yards to seal the Tiger victory.