Mizzou set to face Georgia in SEC Tournament

COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team now knows its opponent for the second round of the SEC Tournament- the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers received a bye to the second round, courtesy of their 20-11 record (10-8 SEC) during the regular season. This earned the Tigers a six seed in the conference tournament while the Bulldogs were given the 12 seed.

The biggest news for Missouri came on Wednesday afternoon when Head Coach Cuonzo Martin announced that Michael Porter Jr. will play on Thursday.

"He said, 'Coach, I'm ready to go,'" Martin told reporters. "He said, "Coach, I want to help the team.'"

ESPN ranked Porter Jr. as the No. 2 recruit in this year's class, but Porter has yet to play a full regular season game. Porter Jr. played just two minutes in the Tigers' season opener against Iowa St before suffering an injury.

What Porter Jr. will add to the Tigers is relatively unknown, but he expects to add a scoring and shooting threat to a team that recently lost one of its best three point shooters in Cullen VanLeer.

Even without Porter Jr., the Tigers were still able to handle the Bulldogs in the first meeting between the two teams.

They matched up in Columbia back on Jan. 10, and Missouri took the win 68-56. The Tigers were uncharacteristically bad from three point range in the first match up, shooting 5-20. Missouri relied on the free throw line, shooting 15-17, and defense, getting eight steals, to secure the victory.

Missouri, boasting the second-best three point percentage in the conference this year at 38.7 percent, has shown a tendency to rely on the three point shot while Georgia has been far less reliant.

Georgia attempted the second fewest threes (565) and shot the third-lowest three point percentage (32.2 percent) during the regular season.

The game will follow the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game and is expected to start at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.