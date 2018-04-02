Mizzou Signs Army Education Agreement

COLUMBIA - University Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Ann Korschgen and Lt. Colonel Vernon Jakoby, Commander of the Kansas City Army Recruiting Battalion, signed a Concurrent Admissions Program (ConAp) agreement Monday at the MU campus.

When an applicant enlists in the Army or Army Reserve, recruiters encourage the individual to select a ConAP college and identify a date to enroll during or after enlistment. Under the ConAp Agreement with Mizzou, future soldiers can plan to attend Mizzou and use earned GI Bill education benefits, which recognize credit for military training and job experience.