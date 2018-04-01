Mizzou Soccer Adds Two New Coaches

COLUMBIA — Missouri Soccer head coach Brian Blitz announced the addition of two new coaches to the program Tuesday. Brian Dooley will work as an associate head coach and Katie Ely will work as an assistant focusing on the goalkeepers.

Dooley comes to Missouri with over 24 years of experience coaching at the collegiate level. Dooley sat at the head of Florida Atlantic University's program for the past 14 years. He managed a 139-113 record with the Owls with seven 11-plus win seasons. FAU's program under the direction of Dooley earned three Atlantic Sun Conference regular season titles in 2002, 2003 and 2005. During the 2005 season, Dooley was named Atlantic Sun Coach of the Year.

Before FAU, Dooley coaches at Division II Barry (FL.) University's program. Before coaching, Dooley played collegiately at Florida International as a midfielder on their 1982 NCAA Division II national championship team.

Ely comes from Duke University with two years experience as goalkeeping coach. In those two years, the Blue Devils earned trips to the NCAA College Cup. During the 2011, they played in the National Championship and in 2012 reached the Final Four.

Before Duke, Ely spent four years at Syracuse University. Ely helped the Orange to set the career saves and shutouts records and earned All-Big East Rookie Team honors.

Ely played collegiate soccer at Fairfield University as she still ranks first in saves average, fifth in saves and sixth in wins, shutouts and goals against average.

The Missouri women's team finished with a 14-7-1 record during the 2012 season exiting the NCAA tournament in the first round with a loss against Illinois.