Mizzou Soccer Advances to SEC Tournament After Wild String of Events

COLUMBIA – Heading into the night, Mizzou Soccer was ranked twelfth in the SEC standings with only the top-10 teams into the conference are eligible for the Southeastern Conference tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.

In order for the Tigers to get into the tournament, three events needed to take place. They would need to defeat LSU, Georgia needed to fall to Kentucky and Mississippi State would need to lose to No. 14 Texas A&M at home.

Mizzou started the chain of events off with a 2-0 victory over LSU. Kentucky easily took down the Georgia Bulldogs 3-0, and then came the Mississippi State game. The Bulldogs hosted the No.14 Aggies and gave them a run for their money until a late Texas A&M goal completed the trifecta for the Tigers to get to the postseason.

Receiving the tenth seed, Mizzou (7-11-1) will take on the seventh seed Alabama on Oct 29 at 1:00 PM.

It would take a hefty turnaround for this squad to walk away SEC Tournament champions, as they would need four wins in eight days in order to take home the crown. And without a definite starter in the goal, the Tiger defense has struggled heavily without that consistency.

Redshirt Senior Kirsten Rivers and Junior Kelsey Dossey have switched off between the pipes this season, and Dossey has slowly become the go-to. The junior from Plainfield, Indiana played the full 90 minutes for her Tigers on Thursday and recorded 10 saves without allowing a goal.

With the tournament three days away, Mizzou will rely on their red-hot offense and more-consistent defense in order to survive and advance in the Southeastern Conference.