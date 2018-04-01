Mizzou Soccer Announces Spring Schedule

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou soccer team has announced its spring schedule, which features home games against Iowa (March 9) and SLU (April 20) and a contest with the new National Women's Soccer League's FC Kansas City squad (March 20). The Tigers will also face Oklahoma State (March 2) and Nebraska (April 13) in Kansas City.

Missouri opens spring play on Saturday, March 2 when the squad faces Oklahoma State at Noon at Swope Park in Kansas City, Mo. The Cowgirls are coming off an 11-6-3 season in 2012 but lost senior All-American goalkeeper Adrianna Franch to graduation.

On Saturday, March 9, the Tigers welcome Iowa to Walton Stadium for a 10 a.m. contest. In 2012, the Hawkeyes boasted a 12-6-3 overall record and a 3-5-3 mark in Big Ten Conference action.

The Tigers face FC Kansas City of the new National Women's Soccer League on Wednesday, March 20 at Shawnee Mission North High School at a time to be determined. FC Kansas City roster includes players such as U.S. National Team member Lauren Cheney and 2012 SEC Offensive Player of the Year Erika Tymrak.

On Saturday, April 13 Mizzou returns to the pitch for a game against former conference foe Nebraska at St. Teresa's Academy in Kansas City, Mo., at Noon. In 2012, the Huskers went 7-12-1 overall and 4-7 in Big Ten play.

Missouri concludes spring action on Saturday, April 20 with a 10 a.m. contest against SLU at Walton Stadium. The Billikens went 5-9-4 overall in 2012 and allowed just 1.17 goals per game.