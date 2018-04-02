Mizzou soccer eliminated from SEC Tournament

5 months 9 hours 44 minutes ago Tuesday, October 31 2017 Oct 31, 2017 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 10:39:35 PM CDT October 31, 2017 in Sports
By: Anthony Romano, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - The Missouri soccer team lost 7-1 to No. 14 Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.

The Tigers' lone goal came from senior Jessica Johnson in her final game as a Tiger.

Ally Watt scored four of the Aggies' seven goals, including three in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Texas A&M will advance to play Florida in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Missouri finished its season with a record of 8-12-1.

