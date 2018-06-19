Mizzou Soccer Falls Short to Bulldogs

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's soccer team hosted the Georgia Bulldogs Friday evening. The Tigers would put up a good fight, but not quite enough to hold off the "Dawgs".

Mizzou's Melanie Donaldson took a nice kick at the goal, but was blocked by Georgia goalie Caitlin Woody. Mizzou's Alyssa Diggs attempted a shot on goal but wass denied by Woody again.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper McKenzie Sauerwein would save a total of five goals for the Tigers throughout the game. Georgia's Gabby Seiler scored the game-winning goal in the second half for the Bulldogs.

Georgia would go on to win the game with a score of just 1-0. The Mizzou women now fall to 5-5 overall, and 1-1 in SEC play. Georgia is currently ranked at number 19, and now hold a 9-1 record.

The Tigers will return to play at Walton Stadium, this Sunday at 1 p.m., when they will take on the number 7 Florida Gators.