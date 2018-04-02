Mizzou Soccer Knocks Off No. 11 Memphis

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri soccer team opened the 2012 season on fire with a 5-1 upset of No. 11 Memphis Friday evening in front of 1,169 fans at Walton Stadium. The Tigers went on a scoring frenzy early in the second half, scoring four goals in nine minutes. Senior Taiwo Adeshigbin and junior Alyssa Diggs each notched two goals during the span.

Freshman Candace Johnson got the Tigers on the board in the 15th minute with the first goal of her collegiate career off a corner. Senior Haley Krentz lofted her corner kick to just beyond the far post where Johnson was stationed. The freshman tapped her shot past Memphis goalie Becca Brown for a Missouri advantage.

Less than five minutes into the second half, the Mizzou Tigers found the back of the net once again when Adeshigbin collected a ball at the top of the box and launched a shot into the upper netting. The 50th minute tally was the first of Adeshigbin's Mizzou career.

After Memphis countered 50 seconds later with a goal from Tine Schryvers to cut Missouri's lead to 2-1 but Adeshigbin countered less than a minute later with her second goal of the game.

Mizzou's scoring frenzy continued when Diggs put the home Tigers ahead 4-1 in the 58th minute. Sophomore Abi Raymer sent a ball across the goal mouth that Diggs headed and slammed past the Memphis goalkeeper.

Missouri added its fifth and final goal just 44 seconds later when Diggs again found the back of the net. She gathered a free kick from junior Danielle Nottingham and rocketed a shot past the Memphis goalie and into the lower left part of the net.

Mizzou returns to the pitch on Sunday, August 19 as the squad hosts UC Santa Barbara at 1 p.m. at Walton Stadium.