Mizzou Soccer Sophomore Named Preseason All-Big 12

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri soccer sophomore Dominique Richardson was chosen to the Preseason All-Big 12 soccer team, the league announced on Thursday. Richardson gained recognition from head coaches around the Big 12 Conference, who voted on selections for the team, after a strong performance in her freshman year which earned her All-Big 12 Newcomer Team honors. She also was recognized by Top Drawer Soccer as one of the Top 100 College Freshmen in the nation last season.

Richardson, a native of Frisco, Texas, started in each of the 19 games last season and scored three goals in 1,557 minutes of total action. One of the highlights of her season came during a match against DePaul when she scored on a free kick from 40 yards out to tie the game in the 80th minute. She will be joined on the Preseason All-Big 12 team by players from Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma.

The Tigers start regular season play on the road against the University of San Diego on Friday, Aug. 19 and begin home play on Sunday, Aug. 21 against Eastern Illinois at 6:30.