Mizzou Soccer Team Continues to Move Up in Rankings

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou Soccer team has started off the season very stongly. The Tigers improved to 3-0 Sunday afternoon as the beat the University of California 3-2. With this second win over a ranked opponent the Tigers also moved up in the polls to 10th overall in the nation.

This weekend Mizzou hosts a pair of games at walton stadium this weekend, playing Arizona St. on Friday night at 6:30 and then Tennessee Tech on Sunday at one.