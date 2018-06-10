Mizzou Soccer Team Defeats Arizona State in the Rain

COLUMBIA -- Junior Dominique Richardson kicked in two goals Friday as the Mizzou soccer team defeated Arizona State 4-1 under rainy skies.

Sophomores Kaysie Clark and Abi Raymer also scored one a piece, allowing the Tigers, ranked 10th in the nation by Soccer America, to stay undefeated after four games headed into a Sunday match against Tennessee Tech.

Mizzou finished last season with 12 wins in 21 games record but lost to Texas A&M in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.