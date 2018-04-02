Mizzou Soccer Upset in First Round in PK Shootout

COLUMBIA -- Following a 1-1 game after 110 minutes of play between Mizzou and Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the contest went to a penalty kick shootout, where Illinois advanced 3. The Tigers outshot the Fighting Illini 28-19 in the contest but had numerous shots hit off the post. Missouri concludes its season with a 14-7-1 record, while Illinois goes to 10-8-4.

The Tigers could not convert on their first three penalty kicks, while the Fighting Illini made their first three attempts to advance.

"Hats off to Illinois, they are a good team," Mizzou Associate Head Coach Todd Shulenberger said. "It was a good game. It was a tale of two halves. PK's aren't always the greatest way to go out, but again that's soccer. Our girls fought very hard, we're very proud of this group, these seniors. They had a great year, showed a lot of character and a lot of heart too and we're very proud of this team."

Illinois went up 1-0 in the 19th minute but Missouri battled back and used a goal from junior Danielle Nottingham to knot the score at 1-1 in the 53rd minute. Redshirt-freshman Lauren Flynn played a ball across the field to Nottingham, who was stationed outside the left corner of the box. Nottingham ripped a 20-yarder that sailed past Illinois' goalie and into the upper left netting. The tally was Nottingham's first of the season and ninth of her career. Flynn earned her first career assist on the play.

The Tiger offense continued to put pressure on the Fighting Illinois defense for the remainder of the second half. In the 70th minute, senior Haley Krentz unleashed a 30-yard shot from the right side of the field that looked destined for the back of the net but instead hit of the left post. Just over a minute later, sophomore Taylor Grant also had a great look on goal but hit the post as well from the right corner of the box.

Mizzou sent a flurry of six shots toward the goal in the final nine minutes of regulation but could not take the lead. With just seconds remaining in the second half Grant blasted a shot but it flew just wide left of the goal.

Following a scoreless first overtime session, the Tigers again seemed likely to score in the second overtime. The home team managed to earn three corner kicks and got off three shots but again could not score to send the contest to a penalty kick shootout.

The Tigers outshot the Fighting Illinois 28-19 in the contest and had a 9-3 edge in corners. With the nine corner kicks, Mizzou set a new single-season record in that category with 164.

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper McKenzie Sauerwein made six saves in the contest.