Mizzou Softball and Baseball battle for charity

COLUMBIA – Mizzou Softball Stadium is in its 8th month of action. The venue has hosted 22 games already including four wins for Mizzou Softball over top-10 opponents. On October 14th, however, the stadium played host to something never before seen at Mizzou: a matchup between the baseball and softball teams.

The event was organized to raise money and donations for the Tiger Pantry, an organization that provides food to those involved with the University including fellow students.

While both teams were happy to play for such a good cause, they were also excited for the chance to play and beat their counterparts.

“The speed of the ball is definitely different. It’s coming from a different angle. They said it was going to be hard and it was hard,” said Mizzou Baseball outfielder Trey Harris.

Harris learned just how difficult softball can be as he struck out on his first at-bat in three pitches.

Softball players handled the pitching duties for both sides to remove the inequality of baseball players needing to learn a different pitch style. The game went five innings with both sides showing strengths in certain areas.

For the baseball team, it was swinging with power. While they only scored two runs in the game, both came from solo home runs. Kameron Misner and Harris were responsible for those runs, but when they were not going over the fence they were striking out.

“Honestly, we just kind of winged it. Obviously you could tell by our hundred K’s today, but we had fun and that’s all that matters.,” said Harris.

As for the softball team, the Tigers used their understanding of their sport to their advantage. Small ball was the name of the game as they stole bases, walked in runs and hit a few into play.

Rylee Pierce led the way with a two-run triple in the third and a grand slam in the fourth to help seal the victory for her team, 7-2.

“It was a team win. We’re pumped that we beat them and we have the bragging rights now.”

The event helped raise more than 300 pounds of donations for the Tiger Pantry. Both teams and coaches said they hope the event continues into the future.

“This is my last year, but I hope they keep it going. It was a blast,” Harris said.