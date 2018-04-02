Mizzou softball, baseball earn SEC weekly honors

COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball and softball teams both had winning weekends, which resulted in a set of weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference for both squads.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Paige Lowary, who was named SEC Freshman of the Week, helped the Tiger softball team get wins over No. 13 Arizona and No. 25 Texas. In those two outings combined, she gave up only one earned run. Lowary remains undefeated and has surrendered only five total earned runs in her all of her first five starts combined.

For the second week in a row, junior right-handed pitcher Reggie McClain was named SEC Pitcher of the week, after helping the Tiger baseball team get a win over Sam Houston State. He extended his shutout streak to 17.0 consecutive innings in a complete-game shutout and allowed just four hits and no walks. McClain is the first Mizzou pitcher to toss a complete-game shutout since April 5, 2013, when former second-round draft pick Rob Zastrynzny did so at Georgia.

This weekend the Missouri softball team will travel to Kissimmee, Florida for the Citrus Classic while the baseball team will face the University of Illinois - Chicago in a three-game home series.