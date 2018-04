Mizzou Softball Dominates Fall Schedule

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tiger Softball team rolled over another two opponents in its fall schedule Friday.

The Tigers took on Crowder College and Heartland Community College winning 10-1 and 5-0 respectively.

Mizzou picks up action again next Friday with a doubleheader against St. Louis Community College and Iowa Central Community College. The first games starts at 3:30 p.m..