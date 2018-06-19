Mizzou Softball Falls to Alabama 4-1

The seventh-ranked Mizzou softball team fell 4-1 to defending national champion No. 4 Alabama Friday night.



Mizzou came in leading the SEC East, but the team with the second most homeruns in the conference was shut down by Alabama's Jackie Traina.

Alabama's Courtney Conley hit a two-run, two-out double to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the second and the Tide tacked on two more in third. With runners on second and third with no outs, Alabama's Kayla Braud beat Angela Randuzzo's throw to the plate to make it 3-0. A bloop single brought in a fourth run.

Mizzou managed to get a run back in the top of the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough as Traina got Mackenzie Skyes to pop out to shortstop, ending the game.



The loss drops Mizzou to 22-3 on the season and 7-2 in SEC play.

The second game of the three game series is tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.