Mizzou softball infielder receives SEC Player of the Week award

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Softball junior Rylee Pierce has been awarded the Week 10 Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.

Her honor on Tuesday is just the second time the junior has received award.

Pierce’s first Week 10 SEC Player of the Week came back in the 2016-17 season after a stellar performance in her NCAA debut at the Citrus Classic. The junior hit .476 with 10 runs scored, 10 hits, two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI’s and two stolen bases.

The Tigers recently picked up their first series win and sweep over No. 8 Auburn last weekend. They were backed by the junior, who was the top performer at the plate. Pierce lead the team with five hits, two doubles, five RBI’s, 10 total bases, a 1.250 slugging percentage, a .750 on-base percentage and an OPS of 2.000. In her 12 trips to the plate, the junior had no strikeouts and reached base nine times.

Pierce notched her fifth three-hit performance last week after going three-for-three against Omaha. To cap off her week, Pierce hit a late two-run home run in game two to help Mizzou glide past Auburn last Saturday, 5-1.

Pierce’s stats in the SEC this season also rank amongst the finest: (T5) in hits with 17, (T9) in total bases with 26, (9) on-base percentage of .484, (T10) with 10 doubles and (T11) with 49 total hits.

Pierce will look to extend to her six-game hitting streak against No. 12 South Carolina in the team's next three-games series, scheduled to start April 20.