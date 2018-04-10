Mizzou softball loses series in fifth inning defeat

COLUMBIA - Fifth inning domination from the Georgia Bulldogs brought their series finale against Missouri to a close with a final score of 7-2.

The Tigers and Bulldogs rallied in the first four innings.

The Tigers were able to pick up a total of five stolen bases, the most from Mizzou this season. Infield junior Rylee Pierce set her new personal single-game career-high with two stolen bases.

Unfortunately for the Mizzou Tigers, stolen bases weren't enough to bring home the win against the Bulldogs.

"Today was frustrating, as we competed almost all game yet again against a great opponent in Georgia." Mizzou coach Gina Fogue said. "Offensively, we had numerous chances to build a multi-run lead but couldn't come up with the big hit."

The beginning of the fifth looked promising as the teams were tied 2-2. By the end, the Bulldogs walked away with a 7-2 lead after a five-run inning.

Mizzou junior pitcher Danielle Baumgartner was able to hold the score with another scoreless appearance as a relief in the series.

With no more runs coming in for the Tigers, the Bulldogs took the win. Fogue said he could tell the pitchers were tired, but they still gave their all.

" I'm still pleased with our effort this weekend," Fogue said "As we played a top 5 team really well each time out."

Mizzou will come home to face Omaha on Wednesday (April 11) and Auburn Friday-Saturday (April 13-15).