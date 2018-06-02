Mizzou Softball: Marston and Thomas Selected in NFP Draft

NASHVILLE, TN - Mizzou softball seniors Jenna Marston and Chelsea Thomas were selected 19th and 20th overall in the National Pro Fastpitch College Draft, held at Ford Theatre inside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Monday. A catcher and former shortstop for Mizzou, Marston was picked by the Chicago Bandits. The two-time All-America pitcher Thomas was selected immediately after to the USSSA Pride.

Thomas has pitched to a 12-1 record in her final Tiger season and currently stands with 99 career victories at Mizzou. The school's all-time strikeouts leader has amassed 1,048 in her career. Thomas has been an integral member of Mizzou's last three Women's College World Series squads (2009, 2010, 2011). Before helping the Tigers embark on their inaugural Southeastern Conference campaign, she was a two-time Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2011 and 2012.

Marston has played multiple positions in the Tiger uniform and has performed at an all-conference level, starring at shortstop to start her Mizzou career on the 2010 and 2011 WCWS squads. She transitioned to catcher for her junior season and has caught for Thomas and the Tigers' pitching staff since. Marston currently ranks second in school history with 171 career runs scored, as well 10th all-time at Mizzou with 194 hits. She earned CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America recognition in 2012.