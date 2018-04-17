Mizzou Softball shuts out Omaha, 6-0

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Softball and starting pitcher Lauren Rice rebounded from a series loss against Georgia over the weekend to shut out Omaha, 6-0.

Rice, the highly touted freshman out of Illinois, pitched a shutout and at one point set down 18 consecutive Omaha batters. Her previous outing wasn't as successful, as she allowed five runs and seven hits in just one inning of work.

Wednesday's game gave Rice her second complete game shutout of the year and her fifth scoreless outing. It was also the team's seventh shutout of the year, the last of which came on March 24 against Arkansas.

Rice wasn't the only Tiger who impressed Wednesday, as junior Rylee Pierce tallied a game high three hits.

Pierce not only got on base for Mizzou but drove in runs while she was up there. All three of Pierce's, including two doubles, hits brought runners home.

Six other Tigers joined Pierce in the hit parade.

The Tigers, sitting in last place in the SEC, will host No. 8 Auburn for a three-game series starting on Friday.