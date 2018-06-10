Mizzou Softball Superfan Stands Out Among the Crowd

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri softball team has many loyal and dedicated fans. One Tiger fan has a little more heart than others, though.

There isn't a better seat in the ballpark than the one Nellie Dodd sits in every game. Dodd has attended softball games since 1988, and if you're sitting down, she'll pick you up.

"I get up and I get them going," Dodd said. "M-I-Z on this side, and Z-O-U."

And outside of Truman, she's the most recognizable fan at University Field.



"I knew the very first ball game she came out and she's an ultra fan," softball player Kelsea Roth said.



But life hasn't always been easy for Dodd. Six years ago, Dodd got a second chance at life.



"And a young man gave me the greatest you can ever have. The gift of life," Dodd said.

Even a heart transplant couldn't stop Dodd from getting tickets to games. And she still took it upon herself to inspire the team.



"You see it's not about me. It's about God and other people," Dodd said.

And Dodd says life is just like softball.



"But you see it's just like the ballplayers. You gotta have faith, you gotta stay positive, and you gotta never give up," Dodd said.

The Tigers dropped two of three this weekend at Oklahoma. They will visit Iowa State for three games this coming weekend.