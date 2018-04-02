Mizzou Softball Takes Final Game Against Auburn, Sweeps Series

AUBURN, Ala. - The No. 16 Missouri softball team defeated the No. 20 Auburn Tigers 7-6 to complete the three-game sweep in the weekend series.

Junior 1B Kelsey Roth got the Tigers out to a 4-0 lead early in the game after hitting a grand slam in the third inning. The grand slam was Missouri's third of the season. However, Auburn came back in the fourth, tying the game at four. Both teams added on one more run before junior IF Corrin Genovese and IF/OF Kelli Schkade each hit solo shots in the top of the seventh to give Missouri the 7-5 lead.



Senior P Alora Marble improved to 5-0 on the season after coming in on relief in the fifth. She finished the day with 3.0 innings pitched, five hits, and one earned run



The win gave the Tigers (32-10, 9-6) their first SEC sweep of the season. Missouri is off until Wednesday when they travel to Iowa for a double-header. They them come home to face Ole Miss on Friday and Saturday in a three-game series at University Field. Game 1 of the series is set to start at 5 p.m.