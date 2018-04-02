Mizzou Swimming Concludes Competition at Tiger Invite

5 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Sunday, February 03 2013 Feb 3, 2013 Sunday, February 03, 2013 10:10:51 AM CST February 03, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: Kate Lakin - Press Release

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's and women's swimming teams concluded competition at the two-day Tiger Invite Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The meet is the Tigers' final tune-up until the Southeastern Conference Championships, Feb. 19-23, in College Station, Texas.

Sophomore Danielle Spradlin got the Tigers started with a swim of 4:23.67 in the women's 400 IM to finish first in the event. On the men's side, sophomore Mack Darragh claimed first place as he clocked a time of 3:54.98.

In the women's 200 free, senior Ashley Paterson placed first with a season best time of 1:50.19, just ahead of freshman Anna Patterson, who clocked a 1:50.34. Senior Cassie Cunningham was third in 1:50.41.

Sophomore Eegan Groome posted a first-place finish in the men's 200 free as he swam a 1:38.70, just ahead of sophomore Alex Glogoza (1:39.14) and Andrew Phillips (1:39.17).

In the women's 100 breast, freshman Lauren Stoeckle took top honors with a time of 1:02.99, which was a season best. Senior Rachel Ripley finished in second in 1:03.71. On the men's side, sophomore Igor Kozlovskij was the top finisher with a time of 54.55, ahead of classmate Sam Tierney, who swam a 54.95.

Sophomore Danielle Barbiea continued her strong meet with a season best and NCAA `B' time of 53.97 in the women's 100 back. Senior Ryan Sellers finished first on the men's side with a swim of 49.53, while senior John Higgins was second in 50.25.

Mizzou had a pair of second-place finishers in the 1650 free in the afternoon. Paterson posted a time of 17:18.78 on the women's side, while senior Eric Blue swam the event in 16:20.80.
The Tigers kicked off the evening session with the 200 back, where Cunningham posted an NCAA'B' qualifying time of 1:58.35. Junior Andrea Marko placed second in the event in 2:03.64.

Tierney also clocked an NCAA `B' time in the men's 200 back with a 1:46.03, a time that also places him fifth all-time at Mizzou in the event. Senior John Higgins came in second with a time of 1:46.93.

Barbiea also claimed first in the women's 100 free in a time of 49.98, a season best, ahead of senior Sydney Schaefer, who swam a 50.86. Freshman Max Grodecki earned a first place finish in the men's 100 free with a swim of 45.31, while Groome was second with a time of 45.64.

Senior Amanda Masters took top honors in the 200 breast with a time of 2:12.67, a time that was an NCAA `B' qualifying time and a season best by more than four seconds. On the men's side, Tierney earned first place with a swim of 1:57.46, while Kozlovskij was second in 1:59.08.

In the women's 200 fly, Patterson posted a season best swim of 1:58.96 to finish in first place, while senior Dominique Bouchard also had a season best time of 2:00.11 for second place.

In the final event of the evening, sophomore Mack Darragh beat out Phillips to take first in the men's 200 fly. Darragh clocked a 1:47.61, ahead of Phillips, who finished in 1:48.32.

The Tigers are idle until the SEC Championships Feb. 19-23 in College Station, Texas.

