Mizzou Takes Kansas in Overtime

The Tigers (10-5, 3-1 Big 12) trailed by seven points before outscoring Kansas 10-3 over the final 30 seconds of regulation. Gardner's 3-pointer with 5.6 seconds left tied the game. Kansas (10-6, 1-2) had a chance to win it when Christian Moody was fouled as he went up for a dunk with 0.4 seconds left in regulation, but he missed both free throws.

The lead changed hands six times in overtime. Missouri was up 88-86 after Gardner made one free throw with 29 seconds left. The Jayhawks committed a turnover with 2 seconds left when Darnell Jackson couldn't handle a pass from Brandon Rush. Missouri's Jimmy McKinney added another free throw, and a desperation length-of-the-court shot fell well short, prompting hundreds of black and gold-clad Missouri fans to spill onto the floor.

The Tigers are 3-1 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2000-01 season. Kansas is 1-2 in the Big 12 for the first time since the conference expanded in 1997. Gardner entered the game leading the conference in scoring at 20.4 points per game. He scored 30 points in consecutive games earlier this season against Davidson and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. McKinney scored 19 points for Missouri, while Kevin Young had 14 and Marshall Brown 12. Mario Chalmers led Kansas with 22, while Rush had 14, Moody 13 and Russell Robinson 12. The Jayhawks outrebounded Missouri 42-32.

The lead changed hands 22 times. Missouri built a 59-53 lead on McKinney's 3-pointer with 9:30 to play. But the Tigers wouldn't make another field goal for more than 8 1/2 minutes as the Jayhawks took a 72-63 lead when Chalmers scored with 1:52 to play.

The rivalry, one of the oldest in college basketball, has been one-sided in recent years, with Kansas winning nine of the last 11. But Missouri has won two straight, helping coach Quin Snyder improve his record against Kansas to 5-10. Kansas has lost consecutive games to rivals, falling at home to Kansas State last Saturday to end the Jayhawks' 31-game winning streak over the Wildcats.

The game marked the first time since 1991 in which neither team was ranked.