Mizzou Tennis Advances in Big 12 Championship

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- The No. 49 Mizzou tennis team posted a 4-2 victory over Iowa State Thursday afternoon in the first round of the 2012 Big 12 Championship. With the victory, the Tigers advance to face top-seed Texas Tech Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, Texas.

The win also improved Missouri's season record to 11-11, while Iowa State concluded the season at 4-19.

"We're very thrilled and grateful to advance," Mizzou Head Coach Sasha Schmidt said. "I have to give a lot of credit to Iowa State. I think they battled incredibly hard. All the courts were battles; doubles courts and all the singles courts were battles. I think the girls wanted it and fought really hard. I'm really proud of our senior Nina Pantic for coming through in the breaker. I'm proud of all of them, but especially sophomore Rachel Stuhlmann in coming back from an injury, and she fought like heck out there to get the win."

Mizzou nabbed the doubles point as the squad took wins at No. 1 and No. 3 action. Seniors Nina Pantic and Jamie Mera, the 83rd-ranked doubles team in the nation, took care of Tessa Lang and Maria Macedo, 8-3, at No. 1. The freshman pair of Ashleigh Chiaf and Alex Clark clinched the point with their 8-6 victory over Jenna Langhorst and Ksenia Pronina at No. 3.

In singles action, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead when Clark posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over Meghan Cassens at No. 4. The Cyclones responded with a victory at No. 6 action, where Marie-Christine Chartier defeated junior Annemijn Koenen, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to cut Mizzou's advantage to 2-1.

The teams again traded points as sophomore Rachel Stuhlmann emerged victorious, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 2 singles over Pronina and Iowa State's Langhorst claimed a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 win over Mera at No. 5 action.

With the Tigers on top, 3-2, Pantic stormed back after dropping to first set to clinch Mizzou's victory with a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Macedo at No. 1 singles.