Mizzou tennis falls to Nebraska, 4-3

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Mizzou's four match winning streak was snapped on Sunday in a 4-3 loss against Nebraska. The match was tied going into the last singles contest of the day, which Nebraska won.

The Tigers took an early lead winning the first two doubles matches and capturing the first team point. Beatriz Machado Santos and Brittany Lashway recorded an 8-3 victory, followed by the 8-2 victory earned by Kelli Hine and Madison Rhyner.

However, the Tigers' early doubles success did not translate over into singles, where the first two contests were won by Nebraska. Sophomore Cassidy Spearman then won her match at the No. 2 sport over Izabella Zgierska. This extended her winning streak in singles play to four games, and improved to 8-1 this season.

The Cornhuskers took the next singles, but freshman Brianna Lashway won over Katerina Matysova at No. 5 singles to keep the Tigers close.

Lisa Andersson's defeat of Clare Raley secured the victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Tigers next play Friday in Houston, Texas at 3 p.m.

Mizzou at Nebraska Results:

Singles

No. 1 Maggy Lehmicke (N) def. Kelli Hine (M): 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Cassidy Spearman (M) def. Izabella Zgierska (N): 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

No. 3 Mary Hanna (N) def. Beatriz Machado Santos (M): 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 Spurti Shivalingaiah (N) def. Madison Rhyner (M): 6-2, 6-3

No. 5 Brianna Lashway (M) def. Katerina Matysova (N): 6-4, 6-4

No. 6 Lisa Andersson (N) def. Clare Raley (M): 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Brianna Lashway & Cassidy Spearman (M) Izabella Zgierska & Mary Hanna (N): DNF

No. 2 Kelli Hine & Madison Rhyner (M) def. Maggy Lehmicke & Lisa Andersson (N): 8-2

No. 3 Beatriz Machado Santos & Brittany Lashway (M) def. Mackenna Maddox & Katerina Matysova (N): 8-3