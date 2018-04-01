Mizzou Tennis Grabs Four Wins on Final Day of Invite

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Missouri tennis team commenced play at the Wake Forest Invitational on Sunday, where they came away with four impressive singles wins on the final day.

"I was very proud of our team's effort in singles today. Everyone worked hard and competed very well," Head Coach Sasha Schmid said. Freshman Alex Clark obtained her first collegiate title after winning a match against Marjorie Baker of the University of Virginia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. The win secured Clark first place in her singles flight.

"It was a great victory for Alex Clark," Schmid said. "She won four very tough matches in a row this weekend to win her flight."

Sophomore Rachel Stuhlmann played in a grueling three-hour match with opponent Maria Voscekova from Marshall. Stuhlmann was able to overcome Voscekova in the last two sets, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Junior Maria Christensen and freshman Ashleigh Chiaf also had impressive wins on the day. Christensen beat Dominika Zaparazna of Marshall, 6-4, 6-1, and took third place in the top flight. Chiaf dominated her match, 6-3, 6-1, and was able to beat her opponent in just two sets.

"Maria played very well and took third place in her flight," Schmid said. "Rachel won a competitive third set to win her match this morning and it was great to see Ashleigh play well and win today as well."